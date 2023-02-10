Insider Buying: 3i Group plc (LON:III) Insider Buys £229,985.50 in Stock

3i Group plc (LON:III – Get Rating) insider David Hutchison purchased 14,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,634 ($19.64) per share, with a total value of £229,985.50 ($276,458.11).

3i Group Stock Performance

LON III opened at GBX 1,646 ($19.79) on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,419.28 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,276.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.01, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of £16.02 billion and a PE ratio of 444.86. 3i Group plc has a 52-week low of GBX 1,042 ($12.53) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,661 ($19.97).

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on III shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of 3i Group in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of 3i Group from GBX 2,025 ($24.34) to GBX 2,275 ($27.35) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,366.33 ($16.42).

About 3i Group

3i Group plc is a private equity firm specializing in mature companies, growth capital, middle markets, infrastructure, and management leveraged buyouts and buy-ins. The firm also provides infrastructure financing and debt management. For debt management, it invests in senior and mezzanine corporate debt in typically large and private companies in United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, and North America.

