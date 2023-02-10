Insider Buying: The City Pub Group plc (LON:CPC) Insider Purchases £15,600 in Stock

The City Pub Group plc (LON:CPC – Get Rating) insider Richard Prickett bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 78 ($0.94) per share, with a total value of £15,600 ($18,752.25).

Shares of CPC opened at GBX 82 ($0.99) on Friday. The City Pub Group plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 50 ($0.60) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 99.43 ($1.20). The company has a market capitalization of £86.65 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.29. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 74.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 69.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.42, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.67.

The City Pub Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and manages an estate of pubs. The company's pub estate comprises 41 free houses located primarily in London, Cathedral cities, and market towns. Its portfolio primarily consists of freehold and managed pubs that provide a range of drinks and food tailored for its pubs' customers.

