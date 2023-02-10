Insider Buying: The City Pub Group plc (LON:CPC) Insider Purchases £15,600 in Stock

The City Pub Group plc (LON:CPC – Get Rating) insider Richard Prickett bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 78 ($0.94) per share, with a total value of £15,600 ($18,752.25).
The City Pub Group Price Performance
Shares of CPC opened at GBX 82 ($0.99) on Friday. The City Pub Group plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 50 ($0.60) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 99.43 ($1.20). The company has a market capitalization of £86.65 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.29. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 74.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 69.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.42, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.67.
The City Pub Group Company Profile
