Insider Buying: The Market Herald Limited (ASX:TMH) Insider Purchases A$192,000.00 in Stock

The Market Herald Limited (ASX:TMH – Get Rating) insider Alec Pismiris acquired 750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.26 ($0.18) per share, with a total value of A$192,000.00 ($132,413.79).

Alec Pismiris also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 31st, Alec Pismiris 750,000 shares of Market Herald stock.

Market Herald Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.30.

Market Herald Company Profile

The Market Herald Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital business news and investor relations platform in Australia and internationally. It operates through three segments: The Market Herald, Stockhouse, and Subscribacar. The company operates The Market Herald, an Australian business digital news masthead; HotCopper, a sub-forum to display company information, videos, and publication; and Stockhouse, an internet discussion forum, as well as offers digital investor relations and wealth brand consulting services.

