Insider Selling: Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) SVP Sells $713,120.50 in Stock

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG – Get Rating) SVP Jed Milstein sold 3,050 shares of Asbury Automotive Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total transaction of $713,120.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,940,856.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Asbury Automotive Group Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of ABG stock opened at $231.45 on Friday. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $138.88 and a 1 year high of $253.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $189.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $175.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.19, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.17.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $9.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.23 by $0.89. Asbury Automotive Group had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 34.91%. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $7.46 EPS. Asbury Automotive Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 29.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on ABG. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $135.00 to $128.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Asbury Automotive Group to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 28th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 305.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 614.3% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Asbury Automotive Group in the 3rd quarter worth $52,000.

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc operates as a franchised automotive retailer. It operates through the Dealerships and Total Care Auto (TCA) segments. The Dealerships segment offers a range of automotive products and services fulfilling the entire vehicle ownership lifecycle including the sale of new and used vehicles and the provision of vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

