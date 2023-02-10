Insider Selling: e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) Director Sells 2,974 Shares of Stock

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Get Rating) Director Lauren Cooks Levitan sold 2,974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.87, for a total transaction of $210,767.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,999,171.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE ELF traded down $1.50 during trading on Friday, hitting $71.32. The company had a trading volume of 560,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,067,346. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.84. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.49 and a fifty-two week high of $73.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 17.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,521,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236,043 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 8.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,147,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,262,000 after purchasing an additional 504,690 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 3.0% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,752,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,761,000 after purchasing an additional 51,820 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 3.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,606,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,445,000 after purchasing an additional 55,263 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 25.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,188,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,472,000 after purchasing an additional 242,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ELF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $63.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.00.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of cosmetic and skin-care products. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers, and international business channels. Its brands include elf, elf skin, WELL People and KEYS soulcare. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Oakland, CA.

