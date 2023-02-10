Insider Selling: e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) Director Sells 2,974 Shares of Stock

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Get Rating) Director Lauren Cooks Levitan sold 2,974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.87, for a total transaction of $210,767.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,999,171.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
e.l.f. Beauty Price Performance
Shares of NYSE ELF traded down $1.50 during trading on Friday, hitting $71.32. The company had a trading volume of 560,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,067,346. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.84. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.49 and a fifty-two week high of $73.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.
Institutional Trading of e.l.f. Beauty
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 17.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,521,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236,043 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 8.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,147,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,262,000 after purchasing an additional 504,690 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 3.0% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,752,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,761,000 after purchasing an additional 51,820 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 3.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,606,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,445,000 after purchasing an additional 55,263 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 25.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,188,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,472,000 after purchasing an additional 242,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.14% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
e.l.f. Beauty Company Profile
e.l.f. Beauty, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of cosmetic and skin-care products. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers, and international business channels. Its brands include elf, elf skin, WELL People and KEYS soulcare. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Oakland, CA.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on e.l.f. Beauty (ELF)
- Will Snowflake Have Tough Sledding, Trying To Keep Rally Alive?
- The Bottom Is In For Cloudflare Stock
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Microsoft-Activision Blizzard Merger: Navigating Risk and Reward
- Wall Street Says These 3 Stocks Will Grow Earnings In 2023
Receive News & Ratings for e.l.f. Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for e.l.f. Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.