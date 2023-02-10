Insider Selling: Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) Director Sells 40,000 Shares of Stock

Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Rating) Director Carl B. Feldbaum sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.78, for a total value of $711,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $332,503.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Exelixis Stock Down 0.2 %

EXEL stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.55. The stock had a trading volume of 2,724,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,887,031. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.24. The firm has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.79, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.72. Exelixis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.87 and a twelve month high of $23.40.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.04). Exelixis had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 11.31%. The company had revenue of $423.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. Exelixis’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Exelixis

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 400.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,148 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,719 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Exelixis during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 245.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,676 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Exelixis during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Exelixis in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 84.74% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on EXEL shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Exelixis from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Cowen lowered their target price on Exelixis from $26.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I restated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Exelixis from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Exelixis in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exelixis presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.58.

About Exelixis

Exelixis, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and discovery of new medicines for the treatment of cancer. It offers products under the brands of COMETRIQ, CABOMETYX, COTELLIC, and MINNEBRO. The company was founded by Corey S. Goodman and Stelios B.

