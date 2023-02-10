Insider Selling: Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) CEO Sells 16,410 Shares of Stock

Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 16,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.33, for a total transaction of $5,765,325.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,148,281 shares in the company, valued at $403,425,563.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Gartner stock traded down $3.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $347.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 342,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 437,131. Gartner, Inc. has a 1-year low of $221.39 and a 1-year high of $358.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $338.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $314.76. The company has a market cap of $27.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.14, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.32.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The information technology services provider reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $1.13. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 14.75% and a negative return on equity of 3,058.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.99 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Gartner, Inc. will post 9.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on IT shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Gartner from $365.00 to $381.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Gartner from $356.00 to $357.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Gartner from $370.00 to $387.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Gartner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Gartner from $348.00 to $391.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Gartner presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $359.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IT. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Gartner by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,563 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its position in Gartner by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 42,028 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $12,502,000 after purchasing an additional 14,618 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in Gartner by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 27,043 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $8,044,000 after purchasing an additional 2,347 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in Gartner by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 98,889 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,415,000 after purchasing an additional 19,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Gartner by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,198,161 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,736,085,000 after purchasing an additional 102,709 shares in the last quarter. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gartner, Inc is a research and advisory company, which equips business leaders with insights, advice, and tools that help build organizations. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting, and Conferences. The Research segment provides executives with objective insights and advice through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to the firm’s research experts, peer networking services, and membership programs.

