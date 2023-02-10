Insider Selling: Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) Major Shareholder Sells 2,051 Shares of Stock

Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Rating) major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 2,051 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total value of $92,315.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 132,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,957,028.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

& Robyn Jones Descendants Mark also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Goosehead Insurance alerts:

On Wednesday, February 8th, & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 18,638 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.40, for a total value of $846,165.20.

On Monday, February 6th, & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 47,072 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.32, for a total transaction of $2,133,303.04.

On Wednesday, November 30th, & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 24,103 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.41, for a total transaction of $974,002.23.

On Monday, November 28th, & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 18,890 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.51, for a total transaction of $746,343.90.

On Friday, November 18th, & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 12,700 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.51, for a total transaction of $514,477.00.

On Wednesday, November 16th, & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 8,764 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total transaction of $352,225.16.

On Monday, November 14th, & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 3,702 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.14, for a total transaction of $148,598.28.

Goosehead Insurance Trading Down 6.4 %

Shares of Goosehead Insurance stock opened at $41.78 on Friday. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a 12-month low of $29.23 and a 12-month high of $100.51. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,182.18, a PEG ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.63.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $55.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $100.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.83.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GSHD. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 62.5% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,074,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182,690 shares during the last quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 1,342.6% in the second quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 547,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,014,000 after acquiring an additional 509,744 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Goosehead Insurance in the fourth quarter valued at $16,781,000. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 335.5% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 568,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,628,000 after acquiring an additional 437,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Goosehead Insurance by 30.7% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,496,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,605,000 after buying an additional 351,769 shares during the period. 99.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Goosehead Insurance

(Get Rating)

Goosehead Insurance, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of independent personal lines of insurance. It operates through the Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel segments. The Corporate Channel segment consists of company-owned and financed operations with employees who are hired, trained, and managed by the company.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Goosehead Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goosehead Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.