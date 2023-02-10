Insider Selling: Norwood Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:NWFL) CFO Sells $77,062.50 in Stock

Norwood Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:NWFL – Get Rating) CFO William S. Lance sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.25, for a total value of $77,062.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $306,263.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Norwood Financial Stock Down 0.2 %
NASDAQ:NWFL opened at $34.22 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $278.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 0.47. Norwood Financial Corp. has a twelve month low of $23.00 and a twelve month high of $34.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.58.
Norwood Financial Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is an increase from Norwood Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 12th. Norwood Financial’s payout ratio is currently 32.31%.
Separately, StockNews.com lowered Norwood Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th.
Norwood Financial Company Profile
Norwood Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which offers financial services and traditional banking to individual, business and government customers. It offers debit cards, savings accounts, personal loans, credit card, business lending, and wealth management. The company was founded in 1870 and is headquartered in Honesdale, PA.
