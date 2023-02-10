Insider Selling: PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) Director Sells $1,317,469.23 in Stock

PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating) Director Saul Reibstein sold 39,457 shares of PENN Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.39, for a total value of $1,317,469.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,237,266.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
PENN Entertainment Trading Down 3.1 %
PENN stock opened at $32.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. PENN Entertainment, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.49 and a twelve month high of $51.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 2.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.51.
PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.20). PENN Entertainment had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 5.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that PENN Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in PENN Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of PENN Entertainment in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Archer Investment Corp grew its holdings in shares of PENN Entertainment by 1,694.9% in the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of PENN Entertainment in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PENN Entertainment in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 84.40% of the company’s stock.
About PENN Entertainment
PENN Entertainment, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities and video gaming terminal operations with a focus on slot machine entertainment. It operates through the following business segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Other. The Northeast segment consists of properties including Ameristar East Chicago, Greektown Casino-Hotel, and Hollywood Casino Bangor.
