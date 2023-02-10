Insider Selling: PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT) Major Shareholder Sells 5,500 Shares of Stock

PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT – Get Rating) major shareholder Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.46, for a total value of $41,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,304,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,569,876.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Boaz Energy Ii, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 8th, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 4,400 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.40, for a total value of $32,560.00.

On Wednesday, February 1st, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 9,000 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.52, for a total value of $67,680.00.

On Monday, January 30th, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 10,500 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.63, for a total value of $80,115.00.

On Friday, January 27th, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 9,500 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.75, for a total value of $73,625.00.

On Wednesday, January 25th, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 7,700 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.74, for a total value of $59,598.00.

On Monday, January 23rd, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 7,000 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.77, for a total value of $54,390.00.

On Thursday, January 19th, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 5,000 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.55, for a total value of $37,750.00.

On Tuesday, January 17th, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 8,000 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.45, for a total value of $59,600.00.

On Friday, January 13th, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 2,153 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.40, for a total value of $15,932.20.

On Wednesday, January 11th, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 5,600 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.23, for a total value of $40,488.00.

PermRock Royalty Trust Trading Up 4.7 %

PRT traded up $0.34 on Friday, hitting $7.54. 56,469 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 63,917. PermRock Royalty Trust has a 52 week low of $6.38 and a 52 week high of $10.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.81.

PermRock Royalty Trust Cuts Dividend

PermRock Royalty Trust ( NYSE:PRT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter. PermRock Royalty Trust had a net margin of 86.79% and a return on equity of 12.88%. The firm had revenue of $3.54 million during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.071 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 30th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.30%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PermRock Royalty Trust

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRT. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of PermRock Royalty Trust during the first quarter worth $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in PermRock Royalty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $165,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in PermRock Royalty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $93,000. 47.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PermRock Royalty Trust

PermRock Royalty Trust engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin. The company was founded on November 22, 2017 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

