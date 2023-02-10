Insider Selling: Qualtrics International Inc. (NASDAQ:XM) CFO Sells $63,226.08 in Stock

Qualtrics International Inc. (NASDAQ:XM – Get Rating) CFO Robert W. Bachman sold 3,818 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.56, for a total transaction of $63,226.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 596,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,877,758.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Qualtrics International Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of Qualtrics International stock opened at $16.02 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.29. Qualtrics International Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.32 and a 12-month high of $32.81.

Qualtrics International (NASDAQ:XM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $389.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.99 million. Qualtrics International had a negative return on equity of 52.13% and a negative net margin of 72.77%. On average, analysts predict that Qualtrics International Inc. will post -1.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on XM. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Qualtrics International from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Qualtrics International from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 19th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Qualtrics International from $25.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Qualtrics International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Qualtrics International from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Qualtrics International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.31.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Qualtrics International by 2,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new stake in Qualtrics International in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in Qualtrics International by 338.6% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 4,168 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Qualtrics International by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Qualtrics International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.24% of the company’s stock.

Qualtrics International Inc operates an experience management platform to manage customer, employee, product, and brand experiences worldwide. The company offers The Qualtrics Experience Management Platform, a system of action that guides users with specific instructions for improvement and automated actions to improve experiences, as well as for listening, understanding, and taking action on both structured and unstructured data.

