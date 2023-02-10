Insider Selling: Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) Director Sells 11,519 Shares of Stock

Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating) Director Richard D. Odell sold 11,519 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.99, for a total value of $3,202,166.81. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,254,498.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

SAIA traded down $5.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $272.00. The stock had a trading volume of 526,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 489,378. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Saia, Inc. has a 1-year low of $168.03 and a 1-year high of $306.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $240.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $223.96.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The transportation company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.80 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $655.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $652.12 million. Saia had a net margin of 12.80% and a return on equity of 24.73%. Saia’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.76 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Saia, Inc. will post 12.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Saia by 98.5% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,102 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $771,000 after buying an additional 2,036 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in Saia by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,365 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $821,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Saia by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,566 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its stake in Saia by 146.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 10,275 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after purchasing an additional 6,108 shares during the period. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in Saia by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,525 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Saia from $281.00 to $296.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Citigroup upped their target price on Saia from $232.00 to $294.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stephens upped their target price on Saia from $265.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Saia from $242.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Saia from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $284.35.

Saia, Inc operates as a transportation holding company. The firm through its wholly-owned subsidiaries provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload (LTL) services through a single integrated organization. The firm also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services across North America.

