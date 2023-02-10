Insider Selling: Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) EVP Sells 700 Shares of Stock

Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Rating) EVP Tricia Plouf sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.76, for a total transaction of $41,832.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,451,534.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Tricia Plouf also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 31st, Tricia Plouf sold 350 shares of Trupanion stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.03, for a total value of $20,660.50.

On Wednesday, January 11th, Tricia Plouf sold 350 shares of Trupanion stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.57, for a total value of $18,399.50.

TRUP stock traded down $0.40 on Friday, hitting $57.10. 584,399 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 412,118. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.14 and a beta of 1.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $53.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.00. Trupanion, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.77 and a twelve month high of $99.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kopion Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Trupanion during the third quarter worth about $3,388,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Trupanion by 6.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after buying an additional 1,098 shares during the period. Eschler Asset Management LLP lifted its position in Trupanion by 14.9% during the second quarter. Eschler Asset Management LLP now owns 15,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $962,000 after buying an additional 2,073 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Trupanion during the third quarter worth approximately $958,000. Finally, Nine Ten Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Trupanion by 55.4% in the second quarter. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC now owns 3,638,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $219,257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296,590 shares in the last quarter. 97.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on TRUP. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Trupanion from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Trupanion from $80.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Lake Street Capital decreased their target price on shares of Trupanion to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Trupanion currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.25.

Trupanion, Inc engages in the provision of medical insurance for cats and dogs. It operates through the following segments: Subscription Business and Other Business. The Subscription Business segment is involved in the monthly subscriptions of pet medical insurance. The Others Business segment includes companies or organizations that choose to provide medical insurance for cats and dogs as a benefit to their employees or members.

