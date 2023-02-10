Insider Selling: Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) COO Sells 1,228 Shares of Stock

Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO – Get Rating) COO Jason Vinar sold 1,228 shares of Two Harbors Investment stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.97, for a total transaction of $20,839.16. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 34,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $593,865.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Jason Vinar also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 30th, Jason Vinar sold 1,231 shares of Two Harbors Investment stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.73, for a total transaction of $21,825.63.

Two Harbors Investment Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TWO traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.94. 1,711,863 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,383,999. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Two Harbors Investment Corp. has a 12 month low of $12.12 and a 12 month high of $22.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.72 and a 200-day moving average of $17.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 1.72.

Two Harbors Investment Cuts Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Two Harbors Investment

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 5th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 4th. Two Harbors Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 148.15%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TWO. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 62,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 9,682 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Two Harbors Investment in the 1st quarter worth about $68,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Two Harbors Investment by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 162,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $899,000 after purchasing an additional 44,348 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Two Harbors Investment by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 974,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,388,000 after purchasing an additional 11,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Two Harbors Investment by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 296,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,640,000 after purchasing an additional 36,555 shares during the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on TWO. Maxim Group upgraded shares of Two Harbors Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Two Harbors Investment to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Two Harbors Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Two Harbors Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Two Harbors Investment from $5.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.67.

About Two Harbors Investment

Two Harbors Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which invests in, finances, and manages agency residential mortgage-backed securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets. Its objective is to provide risk-adjusted returns to its stockholders over the long-term, primarily through dividends and secondarily through capital appreciation.

