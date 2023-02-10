Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) Announces Earnings Results

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The software maker reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.40, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. Insight Enterprises had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 19.33%. Insight Enterprises’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.03 EPS. Insight Enterprises updated its FY23 guidance to $9.90-10.10 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $9.90-$10.10 EPS.

Insight Enterprises Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NSIT traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $125.29. The company had a trading volume of 8,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 219,977. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $105.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.61. Insight Enterprises has a 52-week low of $81.11 and a 52-week high of $126.56.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NSIT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Sidoti reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $127.00 target price on shares of Insight Enterprises in a research note on Monday. Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of Insight Enterprises from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Insight Enterprises

In related news, insider Rachael Ann Bertrandt Crump sold 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.98, for a total value of $87,533.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,257.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 1.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 40.2% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 366 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Insight Enterprises during the first quarter valued at about $107,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 5,213.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,594 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 131.4% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,796 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 13.5% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,910 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter.

About Insight Enterprises

Insight Enterprises, Inc is a global provider of information technology, services, and cloud solutions to worldwide enterprises, governments, schools, and healthcare organizations. It helps businesses define, architect, implement, and manage Intelligent Technology Solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific.

