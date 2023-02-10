Insperity (NYSE:NSP) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Insperity (NYSE:NSP – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.24-6.30 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $5.32. Insperity also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $5.24-$6.30 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Insperity from $131.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st.

Insperity Trading Up 1.6 %

NSP stock traded up $1.88 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $118.51. The stock had a trading volume of 141,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,651. The firm has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.11. Insperity has a 1-year low of $83.94 and a 1-year high of $121.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $113.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.73.

Insperity Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Insperity

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 6th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 5th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. Insperity’s payout ratio is 53.33%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NSP. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Insperity by 129.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 724,095 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $72,714,000 after purchasing an additional 409,174 shares during the period. Sunriver Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Insperity in the 1st quarter worth about $13,112,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Insperity by 675.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 74,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,427,000 after acquiring an additional 64,800 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Insperity by 51.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 138,515 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,910,000 after acquiring an additional 47,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Insperity by 86.2% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 79,087 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,891,000 after acquiring an additional 36,605 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

Insperity Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources and business solutions. The firm offers payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers compensation, government compliance, performance management and training and development services. It also provides cloud-based software solutions including human capital management, payroll services, time and attendance, organizational planning, recruiting services, employment screening, expense management services, retirement services and insurance services.

Further Reading

