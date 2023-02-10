Insperity (NYSE:NSP) Issues Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Insperity (NYSE:NSP – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.40-$2.60 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.30. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Insperity also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $5.24-$6.30 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:NSP traded up $1.90 on Friday, hitting $118.53. The stock had a trading volume of 147,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,868. Insperity has a twelve month low of $83.94 and a twelve month high of $121.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.11, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $113.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.73. The company has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.22.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 6th were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 5th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. Insperity’s payout ratio is 53.33%.

Separately, Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of Insperity from $131.00 to $139.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Insperity during the 1st quarter worth approximately $124,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Insperity during the 3rd quarter worth $201,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Insperity by 779.9% during the 2nd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 2,026 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 2,324 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Insperity during the 1st quarter worth $265,000. Finally, Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. raised its position in Insperity by 6.4% in the first quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 2,965 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources and business solutions. The firm offers payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers compensation, government compliance, performance management and training and development services. It also provides cloud-based software solutions including human capital management, payroll services, time and attendance, organizational planning, recruiting services, employment screening, expense management services, retirement services and insurance services.

