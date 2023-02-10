Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) Price Target Raised to C$235.00

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Scotiabank from C$231.00 to C$235.00 in a research note published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on IFC. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$230.00 to C$238.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$220.00 to C$230.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Raymond James lowered shares of Intact Financial from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and set a C$229.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$225.00 to C$231.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$230.00 to C$220.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$225.91.

Intact Financial Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:IFC opened at C$193.67 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$197.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$196.65. The stock has a market capitalization of C$33.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.10, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.28. Intact Financial has a 1 year low of C$170.82 and a 1 year high of C$209.57.

Intact Financial Company Profile

Intact Financial ( TSE:IFC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported C$2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.92 by C($0.22). The business had revenue of C$5.39 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Intact Financial will post 12.9300005 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, rest of Europe, and the Middle East. It offers personal auto insurance; insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles; personal property insurance, such as protection for homes and contents from risks, including fire, theft, vandalism, water damage, and other damages, as well as personal liability coverage; and property coverage for tenants, condominium owners, non-owner occupied residences, and seasonal residences.

