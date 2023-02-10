Interlink Electronics (NASDAQ:LINK) Now Covered by Analysts at Maxim Group

Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Interlink Electronics (NASDAQ:LINKGet Rating) in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Interlink Electronics from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st.

Shares of Interlink Electronics stock opened at $9.00 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.00 and a beta of 0.93. Interlink Electronics has a twelve month low of $7.25 and a twelve month high of $10.40.

Interlink Electronics, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and sale of force sensing technology solutions. Its products include force sensing, position sensing and mouse pointing & touchpad. The company was founded on February 27, 1985 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

