Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) Given New $43.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $36.00 to $43.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

IPG has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $38.00.

Get Interpublic Group of Companies alerts:

Interpublic Group of Companies Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of NYSE:IPG opened at $37.12 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $14.42 billion, a PE ratio of 14.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $34.88 and a 200-day moving average of $31.20. Interpublic Group of Companies has a 12-month low of $25.14 and a 12-month high of $39.52.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Interpublic Group of Companies

Interpublic Group of Companies ( NYSE:IPG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.01. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 28.78%. The company had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Interpublic Group of Companies will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,153 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 8,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 109,951 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,027,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 25,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $685,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $102,000. Institutional investors own 96.75% of the company’s stock.

About Interpublic Group of Companies

(Get Rating)

Interpublic Group of Cos., Inc engages in the provision of advertising and marketing services. The firm specializes in consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations and specialized communications disciplines. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Agency Network (IAN), IPG DXTRA, and Corporate and Other.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.