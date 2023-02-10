Intrust Bank NA Grows Stock Holdings in Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT)

Intrust Bank NA lifted its position in shares of Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,523 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Avient were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Avient in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Avient by 104.2% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Avient in the third quarter valued at $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Avient by 565.9% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Avient by 123.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the period. 93.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on AVNT shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Avient from $35.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Avient from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of Avient from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Avient from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Avient from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.14.

AVNT stock opened at $38.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.75 and a beta of 1.55. Avient Co. has a 52 week low of $27.65 and a 52 week high of $55.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Avient Corp. engages in the business of thermoplastic compounds. It specializes in polymer materials, services, and solutions with operations in specialty polymer formulations, color and additive systems, plastic sheet and packaging solutions and polymer distribution. The firm is also involved in the development and manufacturing of performance enhancing additives, liquid colorants, fluoropolymers, and silicone colorants.

