Investors Buy Large Volume of Put Options on Asana (NYSE:ASAN)

Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading on Friday. Investors bought 27,460 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 355% compared to the typical volume of 6,029 put options.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Asana

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASAN. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in Asana by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 6,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Asana by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Asana by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Asana by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 227,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,047,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares during the period. Finally, Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Asana by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 35,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. 28.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Asana Price Performance

ASAN traded down $1.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.48. 4,177,123 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,319,918. Asana has a one year low of $11.32 and a one year high of $74.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.92 and a beta of 1.22.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Asana ( NYSE:ASAN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.04. Asana had a negative net margin of 79.14% and a negative return on equity of 190.24%. The business had revenue of $141.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.97 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Asana will post -2.06 EPS for the current year.

ASAN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Asana from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 28th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Asana from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Asana to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Asana from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Asana from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.77.

About Asana

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables teams to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; and manages product launches, marketing campaigns, and organization-wide goal settings.

