Investors Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on Toast (NYSE:TOST)

Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Investors bought 10,495 put options on the company. This is an increase of 185% compared to the typical volume of 3,683 put options.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TOST has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Toast from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Toast in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Toast from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Toast in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Toast from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.72.

Toast Stock Down 1.5 %

NYSE:TOST traded down $0.34 on Friday, reaching $22.49. 2,187,424 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,639,683. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.69 and a 200-day moving average of $19.01. Toast has a 52-week low of $11.91 and a 52-week high of $29.45.

Insider Buying and Selling at Toast

Toast ( NYSE:TOST Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $752.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $714.61 million. Toast had a negative net margin of 6.99% and a negative return on equity of 25.85%. Analysts predict that Toast will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Bessemer Venture Partners Ix L sold 546,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total transaction of $10,104,515.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, major shareholder Bessemer Venture Partners Ix L sold 546,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total value of $10,104,515.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider James Michael Matlock sold 6,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.89, for a total transaction of $150,745.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 35,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $858,319.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,466,540 shares of company stock valued at $172,200,089. Insiders own 20.16% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Toast

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Toast by 214.5% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 28,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 19,557 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its holdings in shares of Toast by 215.1% during the second quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 54,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 37,203 shares during the period. Trinity Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Toast by 6.4% during the third quarter. Trinity Financial Advisors LLC now owns 22,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365 shares during the period. Ocean Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Toast by 9.0% during the third quarter. Ocean Capital Management LLC now owns 14,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares during the period. Finally, Allen Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Toast during the second quarter worth $718,000. 50.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Toast

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based and digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States and Ireland. The company offers Toast Point of Sale (POS), a hardware product; Toast Order & Pay, which allows guests to order and pay from their mobile devices; Toast Flex that is used for on-counter order and pay, as well as used as a server station, guest kiosk, kitchen display system, or order fulfillment station; Toast Go, a handheld POS device that enhances the table turn times through tableside ordering and payment acceptance; and Toast Tap, a card reader.

