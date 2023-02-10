IOTA (MIOTA) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $17.73 Million

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 10th. IOTA has a total market capitalization of $640.13 million and approximately $17.73 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, IOTA has traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One IOTA coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.23 or 0.00001062 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Verasity (VRA) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000041 BTC.
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004608 BTC.
- The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000619 BTC.
- Creditcoin (CTC) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002639 BTC.
- Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00015596 BTC.
- Electroneum (ETN) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000012 BTC.
- SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0309 or 0.00000143 BTC.
About IOTA
IOTA (CRYPTO:MIOTA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 25th, 2015. IOTA’s total supply is 2,779,530,283 coins. The Reddit community for IOTA is https://reddit.com/r/iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iota and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for IOTA is www.iota.org. IOTA’s official message board is forum.iota.org.
Buying and Selling IOTA
