IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $10.26-$10.56 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $10.71. The company issued revenue guidance of $15.15 billion-$15.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $15.40 billion. IQVIA also updated its FY23 guidance to $10.26-10.56 EPS.

NYSE:IQV traded down $4.53 on Friday, hitting $225.78. The stock had a trading volume of 93,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 746,532. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The stock has a market cap of $41.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.51, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $216.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $212.73. IQVIA has a 1-year low of $165.75 and a 1-year high of $254.94.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.02. IQVIA had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 31.36%. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.42 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that IQVIA will post 9.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on IQV. Cowen began coverage on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They set an outperform rating and a $251.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of IQVIA from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Cowen started coverage on shares of IQVIA in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. SVB Leerink restated an outperform rating on shares of IQVIA in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of IQVIA from $300.00 to $265.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $256.73.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of IQVIA by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,870 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $702,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in IQVIA by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,068 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $918,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its position in IQVIA by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 6,684 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its position in IQVIA by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 14,599 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,644,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in IQVIA by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 795 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. 86.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology and Analytics Solutions, Research and Development Solutions, and Contract Sales and Medical Solutions. The Technology and Analytics Solutions segment supplies mission critical information, technology solutions and real-world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

