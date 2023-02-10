iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) is Concentric Wealth Management LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Concentric Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 139,054 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,689 shares during the period. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF accounts for about 2.5% of Concentric Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Concentric Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $6,853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IGSB. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 9.8% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 805,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,515,000 after purchasing an additional 71,667 shares in the last quarter. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. increased its position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. now owns 42,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,105,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 16.6% during the third quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 1,388,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,422,000 after purchasing an additional 197,433 shares in the last quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 18.7% during the second quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 6,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baker Avenue Asset Management LP increased its position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 15.5% during the second quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 12,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares in the last quarter. 66.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of IGSB traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $50.22. 152,966 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,638,052. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.01. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $48.62 and a twelve month high of $52.93.

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.114 per share. This represents a $1.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 1st.

