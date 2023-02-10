iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) Shares Acquired by Concentric Wealth Management LLC

Concentric Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 123,168 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,520 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF accounts for approximately 2.0% of Concentric Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Concentric Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $5,294,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Hudock Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 337.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 70.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Accel Wealth Management raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 122.3% during the 3rd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 1,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SouthState Corp raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

IEMG traded down $0.36 on Friday, hitting $49.65. 1,738,386 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,886,814. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.99 and a 200-day moving average of $47.28. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $41.44 and a 12-month high of $60.95.

