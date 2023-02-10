iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB) Short Interest Update

iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,200 shares, an increase of 1,128.6% from the January 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 258,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.94. 145,237 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 266,244. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.84. iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $23.18 and a 12 month high of $25.22.

iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd were given a $0.048 dividend. This is a boost from iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 1st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 28,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after buying an additional 5,308 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $137,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 133.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 38,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,000 after purchasing an additional 22,236 shares during the period. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 11.3% in the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $930,000 after buying an additional 3,929 shares in the last quarter.

