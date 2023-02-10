iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:EWZS) Short Interest Down 95.3% in January

iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:EWZS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,100 shares, a drop of 95.3% from the January 15th total of 402,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 85,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.5 %

iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.87. 9,823 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,772. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.92. iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $10.68 and a 1 year high of $17.97.

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWZS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF by 457.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 4,517 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $128,000.

iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Small Cap Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Brazil Small Cap Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index is a free-float adjusted market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of equity securities in the bottom 14% by market capitalization of equity securities listed on stock exchanges in Brazil.

