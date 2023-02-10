iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Purchased by O Brien Greene & Co. Inc

O Brien Greene & Co. Inc boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 200.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,538 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,692 shares during the period. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $910,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,201,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,071,620,000 after purchasing an additional 179,055 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 25,420,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,638,271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488,820 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,102,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,242,824,000 after purchasing an additional 2,442,420 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,530,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,855,321,000 after purchasing an additional 371,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,901,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,616,855,000 after purchasing an additional 258,396 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $408.44 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $396.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $394.71. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $349.53 and a 12-month high of $464.05.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

