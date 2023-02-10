IsoEnergy (CVE:ISO) Trading Down 2.2%

IsoEnergy Ltd. (CVE:ISO – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 2.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$3.06 and last traded at C$3.07. 20,748 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 88,096 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.14.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Pi Financial reduced their price target on shares of IsoEnergy from C$6.90 to C$6.75 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Cormark set a C$5.00 price target on shares of IsoEnergy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$2.99 and its 200 day moving average price is C$3.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.70, a current ratio of 15.07 and a quick ratio of 14.87. The firm has a market cap of C$337.20 million and a P/E ratio of -14.37.

IsoEnergy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, development, evaluation, and exploration of uranium mineral properties. It primarily holds interest in the Larocque East, Geiger, Thorburn Lake, Radio, Hawk, Ranger, and Collins Bay Extension properties in the Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan, Canada, as well as interests in various other properties.

