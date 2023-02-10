Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday morning.

ITI has been the subject of several other research reports. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I raised their price objective on shares of Iteris from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Iteris from $3.50 to $4.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Iteris from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd.

Get Iteris alerts:

Iteris Stock Down 5.6 %

NASDAQ:ITI opened at $4.35 on Monday. Iteris has a 12-month low of $2.40 and a 12-month high of $4.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.48 million, a PE ratio of -10.88 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.11.

Institutional Trading of Iteris

Iteris ( NASDAQ:ITI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The technology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $39.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.07 million. Iteris had a negative return on equity of 24.92% and a negative net margin of 11.79%. On average, research analysts expect that Iteris will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Iteris by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,026,568 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,192,000 after purchasing an additional 7,992 shares during the last quarter. Samjo Capital LLC increased its holdings in Iteris by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Samjo Capital LLC now owns 3,280,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,201,000 after purchasing an additional 185,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Iteris in the fourth quarter valued at about $110,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Iteris by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 3,473,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,804,000 after purchasing an additional 192,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bouvel Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Iteris by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 271,647 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $845,000 after purchasing an additional 9,677 shares during the last quarter. 43.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Iteris

(Get Rating)

Iteris, Inc engages in the provision of smart mobility infrastructure management solutions. The firms solutions enable public transportation agencies, municipalities, commercial entities and other transportation infrastructure providers to monitor, visualize, and optimize mobility infrastructure to help ensure roads are safe, travel is efficient, and communities thrive.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Iteris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iteris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.