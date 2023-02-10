ITT (NYSE:ITT) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.55-4.95 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95. The company issued revenue guidance of ~$3.19-3.26 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.12 billion. ITT also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $4.55-$4.95 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup raised their price target on ITT from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on ITT from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp raised their price objective on ITT from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on ITT from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $94.10.

ITT traded up $2.08 on Friday, hitting $90.56. The company had a trading volume of 352,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 485,629. ITT has a 12-month low of $63.77 and a 12-month high of $94.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.55. The company has a market cap of $7.49 billion, a PE ratio of 21.25, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.45.

ITT ( NYSE:ITT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The conglomerate reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.05. ITT had a return on equity of 16.95% and a net margin of 12.26%. The business had revenue of $774.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $766.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that ITT will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 8th. This is an increase from ITT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. ITT’s payout ratio is currently 25.24%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in ITT by 10.5% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,253 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ITT by 285.2% during the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 8,009 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $602,000 after buying an additional 5,930 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of ITT by 14.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,929 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 1,158 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of ITT by 2.1% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,870 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of ITT by 22.7% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,792 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 1,624 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.16% of the company’s stock.

ITT, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of engineered components and customized technology solutions primarily for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets. It operates through the following segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, Connect and Control Technologies, and Corporate and Other.

