J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) Rating Increased to Neutral at UBS Group

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at UBS Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a $155.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $132.00. UBS Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 6.11% from the stock’s previous close.

SJM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley raised J. M. Smucker from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on J. M. Smucker from $153.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $148.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.70.

J. M. Smucker Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SJM opened at $146.08 on Friday. J. M. Smucker has a 12 month low of $119.82 and a 12 month high of $163.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 0.21. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $154.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $146.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On J. M. Smucker

J. M. Smucker ( NYSE:SJM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 7.01%. J. M. Smucker’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that J. M. Smucker will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SJM. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 48,822.8% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,281,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,568,000 after purchasing an additional 2,277,097 shares during the last quarter. Edmp Inc. boosted its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 15,418.9% in the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 1,728,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,911,000 after acquiring an additional 1,717,816 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in J. M. Smucker during the third quarter valued at about $41,973,000. National Pension Service increased its stake in J. M. Smucker by 1,012.2% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 192,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,085,000 after acquiring an additional 175,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,721,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,722,666,000 after purchasing an additional 162,944 shares during the period. 79.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

J. M. Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

