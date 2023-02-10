J Sainsbury plc (OTCMKTS:JSAIY) Short Interest Up 723.1% in January

J Sainsbury plc (OTCMKTS:JSAIY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,700 shares, an increase of 723.1% from the January 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 49,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on JSAIY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on J Sainsbury from GBX 206 ($2.48) to GBX 213 ($2.56) in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of J Sainsbury from GBX 220 ($2.64) to GBX 228 ($2.74) in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of J Sainsbury from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 210 ($2.52) price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of J Sainsbury from GBX 300 ($3.61) to GBX 280 ($3.37) in a research report on Friday, October 21st.

J Sainsbury Stock Performance

Shares of JSAIY traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.76. 15,916 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,476. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.52 and its 200-day moving average is $10.25. J Sainsbury has a fifty-two week low of $7.46 and a fifty-two week high of $15.40.

J Sainsbury Cuts Dividend

About J Sainsbury

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $0.159 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.79%.

J Sainsbury Plc engages in the retailing, financial services, and property investment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Retail-Food, Retail-General Merchandise and Clothing, and Financial Services. The Retail segment distributes food, general merchandise, and clothing. The Financial Services includes Sainsbury’s Bank Plc and Argos Financial Services entities.

