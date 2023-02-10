Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.01), RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $505.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $515.47 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 24.81% and a net margin of 17.66%. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.30 EPS.

Jack Henry & Associates Price Performance

Shares of JKHY stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $167.57. 17,269 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 432,949. Jack Henry & Associates has a fifty-two week low of $163.56 and a fifty-two week high of $212.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $179.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $188.09. The company has a market cap of $12.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Get Jack Henry & Associates alerts:

Jack Henry & Associates Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is 40.66%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Transactions at Jack Henry & Associates

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $191.00 to $181.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Wednesday. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $198.00 to $188.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $180.22.

In other news, CEO David B. Foss sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.11, for a total transaction of $3,009,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,099 shares in the company, valued at $19,958,282.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jack Henry & Associates

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 0.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,177,564 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $579,175,000 after buying an additional 10,492 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 1.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 530,518 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $104,539,000 after buying an additional 7,911 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 1.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 470,632 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $92,739,000 after buying an additional 5,610 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 523.8% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 246,806 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,633,000 after buying an additional 207,243 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 1.3% in the first quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 230,175 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,356,000 after buying an additional 2,872 shares during the period. 90.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment provides core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions, which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer or member information.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Jack Henry & Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Henry & Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.