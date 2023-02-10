Jacobi Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 14.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 769 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 95 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Schubert & Co raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 77.4% during the 2nd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 55 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the second quarter worth about $32,000. First Personal Financial Services boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 126.7% in the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 68 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Knott David M Jr purchased a new position in Broadcom during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 81.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Broadcom Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $599.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.62. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $415.07 and a fifty-two week high of $645.31. The firm has a market cap of $250.49 billion, a PE ratio of 22.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $568.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $523.43.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.50 by $0.25. Broadcom had a net margin of 34.62% and a return on equity of 70.00%. The business had revenue of $8.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $7.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $4.60 per share. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.10. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 69.43%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AVGO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $540.00 to $555.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Broadcom from $680.00 to $650.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $720.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Monday, December 5th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Broadcom from $750.00 to $715.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, December 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $667.21.

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadcom

In other news, Director Justine Page sold 170 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $574.86, for a total value of $97,726.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,713,657.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Broadcom

(Get Rating)

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.