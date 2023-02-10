Jacobi Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,157 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,064 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UL. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Unilever by 1,869.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,519,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,625,000 after buying an additional 1,442,059 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Unilever by 20.7% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,968,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,509,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194,641 shares during the period. Hamlin Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Unilever by 107.0% during the third quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 2,180,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126,995 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Unilever by 29.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,793,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,844,000 after purchasing an additional 861,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Unilever by 697.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 906,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,528,000 after purchasing an additional 792,440 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 10.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UL opened at $49.85 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.67 and its 200 day moving average is $47.83. Unilever PLC has a fifty-two week low of $42.44 and a fifty-two week high of $53.51.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on UL. StockNews.com downgraded Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Unilever from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Unilever from $42.75 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Unilever has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.00.

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.

