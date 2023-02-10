Japan Tobacco Inc. (OTCMKTS:JAPAY) Short Interest Update

Japan Tobacco Inc. (OTCMKTS:JAPAY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 26,200 shares, a growth of 297.0% from the January 15th total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 59,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Japan Tobacco Stock Up 0.6 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:JAPAY traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,633. Japan Tobacco has a fifty-two week low of $7.85 and a fifty-two week high of $10.74. The company has a market capitalization of $35.41 billion, a PE ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.23.
About Japan Tobacco
