JasmyCoin (JASMY) Price Tops $0.0062 on Exchanges

JasmyCoin (JASMY) traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 10th. Over the last week, JasmyCoin has traded up 9.4% against the U.S. dollar. One JasmyCoin token can currently be purchased for $0.0062 or 0.00000028 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. JasmyCoin has a market capitalization of $287.39 million and $87.68 million worth of JasmyCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002429 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000266 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0712 or 0.00000330 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000008 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $93.46 or 0.00432492 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000111 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $6,190.72 or 0.28649024 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $97.46 or 0.00451019 BTC.
JasmyCoin Token Profile
JasmyCoin’s launch date was April 5th, 2016. JasmyCoin’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 46,599,999,999 tokens. The official website for JasmyCoin is www.jasmy.co.jp/en_company.html. JasmyCoin’s official Twitter account is @jasmymgt and its Facebook page is accessible here.
JasmyCoin Token Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JasmyCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JasmyCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase JasmyCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for JasmyCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for JasmyCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.