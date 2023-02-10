Jaws Mustang Acquisition Co. (NYSE:JWSM) Short Interest Down 91.4% in January

Jaws Mustang Acquisition Co. (NYSE:JWSM – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,800 shares, a decrease of 91.4% from the January 15th total of 113,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 621,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Jaws Mustang Acquisition Stock Performance

JWSM stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.09. 6,595 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 494,971. Jaws Mustang Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.74 and a 1 year high of $10.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.00.

Institutional Trading of Jaws Mustang Acquisition

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jaws Mustang Acquisition by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 549,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,388,000 after acquiring an additional 7,269 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Jaws Mustang Acquisition by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,055,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,164,000 after acquiring an additional 256,441 shares during the last quarter. Hartree Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Jaws Mustang Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,932,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Jaws Mustang Acquisition by 54.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,220,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,531,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Jaws Mustang Acquisition by 108.5% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 416,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,098,000 after acquiring an additional 216,910 shares during the last quarter.

Jaws Mustang Acquisition Company Profile

Jaws Mustang Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami Beach, Florida.

