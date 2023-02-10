Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:ENTA)

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Tewari now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($6.79) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($5.51). The consensus estimate for Enanta Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($4.14) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Enanta Pharmaceuticals’ FY2024 earnings at ($3.62) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.73) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.90) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.13) EPS.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on ENTA. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $96.00 target price on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Oppenheimer set a $50.00 price target on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, November 24th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $56.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $74.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.60.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $53.06 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $48.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.88. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $37.59 and a twelve month high of $79.50.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.52) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $23.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.48 million. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 36.59% and a negative net margin of 146.93%. Enanta Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was down 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.48) earnings per share.

In other news, CEO Jay R. Luly sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.72, for a total value of $1,341,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 773,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,604,559.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 164.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,207 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 343.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 852 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 83.7% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,565 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 13,411.8% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,297 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 17.7% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,095 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. 93.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. It produces clinical candidates which targets respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), hepatitis B virus (HBV), and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) diseases.

