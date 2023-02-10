Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Xylem Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:XYL)

Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for Xylem in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Boroditsky now forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $0.61 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.55. The consensus estimate for Xylem’s current full-year earnings is $3.13 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Xylem’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.95 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.20 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.68 EPS.

XYL has been the topic of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Xylem from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Xylem from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $124.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Citigroup cut their price target on Xylem from $123.00 to $121.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Xylem presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.30.

NYSE XYL opened at $106.06 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $109.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.05. Xylem has a 1 year low of $72.08 and a 1 year high of $118.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.13. Xylem had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 6.43%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Xylem during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Xylem during the third quarter worth about $27,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Xylem by 583.3% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in shares of Xylem by 408.1% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Xylem by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 21st. This is a positive change from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Xylem’s payout ratio is 61.22%.

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through the following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

