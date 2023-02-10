JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) Price Target to $29.00

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on FROG. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of JFrog from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of JFrog from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Bank of America raised shares of JFrog from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of JFrog from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of JFrog in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. They issued an overweight rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $29.00.

JFrog Price Performance

NASDAQ FROG opened at $23.58 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of -25.91 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.01 and a 200 day moving average of $22.73. JFrog has a 1 year low of $16.36 and a 1 year high of $28.18.

Insider Activity at JFrog

Hedge Funds Weigh In On JFrog

In related news, CRO Tali Notman sold 3,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.34, for a total transaction of $71,443.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 471,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,538,604.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other JFrog news, CFO Yakov (Jacob) Shulman sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.49, for a total value of $140,940.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 292,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,873,385.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CRO Tali Notman sold 3,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.34, for a total transaction of $71,443.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 471,737 shares in the company, valued at $10,538,604.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 300,196 shares of company stock valued at $6,945,507. Corporate insiders own 33.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FROG. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in JFrog by 98.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JFrog by 363.6% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of JFrog in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JFrog in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of JFrog by 2,303.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,119 shares during the last quarter. 53.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About JFrog

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform in the United States. The company's products include JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages at any scale; JFrog Pipelines, an integration/continuous delivery tool for automating and orchestrating the movement of software packages; JFrog Xray, which scan JFrog Artifactory; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution with enterprise-grade performance.

