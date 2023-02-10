JUNO (JUNO) Price Down 15.5% Over Last 7 Days

JUNO (JUNO) traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 10th. In the last seven days, JUNO has traded 15.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One JUNO coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.36 or 0.00006207 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. JUNO has a market cap of $92.22 million and approximately $510,667.65 worth of JUNO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get JUNO alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002410 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000268 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0725 or 0.00000332 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $95.06 or 0.00435607 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000111 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6,296.97 or 0.28855432 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $96.50 or 0.00442205 BTC.

JUNO Coin Profile

JUNO’s launch date was September 30th, 2021. JUNO’s total supply is 70,424,332 coins and its circulating supply is 68,039,900 coins. JUNO’s official Twitter account is @junonetwork. JUNO’s official website is junochain.com. JUNO’s official message board is medium.com/@junonetwork.

JUNO Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Juno originates & evolves from a community driven initiative, prompted by dozens of developers, validators & delegators in the Cosmos ecosystem. The shared vision is to preserve the neutrality, performance & reliability of the Cosmos Hub and offload smart contract deployment to a dedicated sister Hub.Blockchain data provided by: ATOMScan (total supply)”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JUNO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JUNO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy JUNO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for JUNO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for JUNO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.