Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Buys 5,719 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 345,197 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,719 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $25,986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 4.0% during the third quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 9,821 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $747,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 7.3% in the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 350,754 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,405,000 after buying an additional 24,000 shares in the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 4.3% in the third quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 41,523 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,126,000 after buying an additional 1,704 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 97.0% in the third quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 20,602 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after buying an additional 10,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 3.4% in the third quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 10,020 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $754,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. 91.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Jeffrey A. Kaplan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.99, for a total transaction of $989,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,600 shares in the company, valued at $4,711,924. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 10,240 shares of company stock worth $1,010,327 over the last three months. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LyondellBasell Industries Price Performance

A number of research firms have weighed in on LYB. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $81.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.00.

LYB traded up $0.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $99.08. 283,966 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,966,349. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.75. The company has a market cap of $32.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.36, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.23. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12-month low of $71.46 and a 12-month high of $117.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.87.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $10.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.73 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 32.96% and a net margin of 7.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.63 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 9.17 EPS for the current year.

LyondellBasell Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 28th were issued a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 25th. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is presently 40.34%.

LyondellBasell Industries Profile

(Get Rating)

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

See Also

