Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Grows Position in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 143,909 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,093 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Everest Re Group were worth $37,767,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Everest Re Group by 248.1% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 94 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Everest Re Group during the third quarter valued at $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Everest Re Group by 71.2% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 113 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional purchased a new position in Everest Re Group during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Everest Re Group during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

Everest Re Group Stock Performance

Shares of RE traded down $2.79 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $375.67. The stock had a trading volume of 69,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 281,361. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $244.57 and a 12 month high of $394.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.71 billion, a PE ratio of 24.68, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $341.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $304.71.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Everest Re Group ( NYSE:RE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The insurance provider reported $12.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.29 by $2.92. Everest Re Group had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 4.96%. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $9.12 earnings per share. Everest Re Group’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 42.44 EPS for the current year.

RE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James initiated coverage on Everest Re Group in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $385.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Everest Re Group in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $380.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Everest Re Group from $365.00 to $408.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Everest Re Group from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $372.40.

Insider Activity at Everest Re Group

In related news, Director John A. Weber sold 2,333 shares of Everest Re Group stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.10, for a total transaction of $746,793.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,076 shares in the company, valued at $1,304,727.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director John A. Weber sold 2,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.10, for a total value of $746,793.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,076 shares in the company, valued at $1,304,727.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Sanjoy Mukherjee sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.38, for a total value of $222,166.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 42,393 shares in the company, valued at $13,454,690.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Everest Re Group Company Profile

Everest Re Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Reinsurance, and Insurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health business, on both a treaty and facultative basis, through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies primarily within the U.S.

