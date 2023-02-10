Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 113,091 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned about 0.24% of Monolithic Power Systems worth $41,097,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 126.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 795,879 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $305,648,000 after buying an additional 443,857 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 155.0% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 399,477 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $145,170,000 after buying an additional 242,804 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,273,178 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $488,952,000 after buying an additional 143,285 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,893,000. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,237,000. 96.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MPWR has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $475.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $400.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $620.00 price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $450.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $542.09.

Insider Activity

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Down 2.8 %

In related news, VP Saria Tseng sold 5,528 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.96, for a total transaction of $1,906,938.88. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 248,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,861,923.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 608 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $446.87, for a total value of $271,696.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 121,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,158,409.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Saria Tseng sold 5,528 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.96, for a total transaction of $1,906,938.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 248,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,861,923.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 93,952 shares of company stock valued at $36,122,401. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock traded down $14.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $496.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 151,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 567,928. The business has a fifty day moving average of $393.44 and a 200 day moving average of $404.08. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $301.69 and a 1-year high of $541.39. The company has a market capitalization of $23.28 billion, a PE ratio of 56.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.16.

Monolithic Power Systems Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This is an increase from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.25%.

About Monolithic Power Systems

(Get Rating)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

