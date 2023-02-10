Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Has $39.22 Million Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 5,894.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 281,437 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 276,742 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned 0.05% of Analog Devices worth $39,215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Markel Corp grew its stake in Analog Devices by 1.4% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 1,077,821 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $178,034,000 after acquiring an additional 15,150 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Analog Devices during the first quarter worth $82,000. United Bank lifted its holdings in Analog Devices by 24.7% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 6,647 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 34.7% in the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,599 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 14.5% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 116,085 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,175,000 after buying an additional 14,718 shares during the period. 85.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on ADI shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Analog Devices from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on Analog Devices in a research note on Monday, December 12th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $205.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Analog Devices from $173.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Analog Devices from $173.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Analog Devices from $155.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.14.

Insider Activity

Analog Devices Trading Down 0.4 %

In other news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $289,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 66,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,246,690. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $289,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 66,157 shares in the company, valued at $11,246,690. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Vivek Jain sold 10,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.73, for a total transaction of $1,896,302.43. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,320,786.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 29,187 shares of company stock valued at $5,077,127 over the last ninety days. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ ADI traded down $0.71 during trading on Friday, hitting $177.81. The stock had a trading volume of 1,220,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,196,938. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $168.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $160.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.02. Analog Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $133.48 and a one year high of $182.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.15.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 22.88% and a return on equity of 13.58%. Analog Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 9.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 5th were issued a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 2nd. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.58%.

About Analog Devices

(Get Rating)

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

Further Reading

